Preview: Washington State at California

California seemingly solved its recent offensive woes and now sets it sights on a second straight conference win when it hosts Washington State on Sunday. The Golden Bears scored a total of 108 points in back-to-back losses and just 27 in the first half against No. 19 Washington on Friday before erupting for 54 after the break en route to an 81-75 victory in the Pac-12 opener for both teams. Jordan Mathews was the catalyst with 31 points, making three of five 3-pointers in the second half.

The Cougars had no such turnaround in their league opener at Stanford on Friday, fading in the second half of a 71-56 loss. Washington State shot 32.6 percent and hung around only on the strength of its ability to get to the line - the Cougars were 24-of-39 from the charity stripe, with Josh Hawkinson getting all 11 of his points there. DaVonte Lacy, who was held to nine points in the loss, had a career-high 39 in an overtime loss to Cal in the previous meeting on Feb. 12, 2014.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (6-7): Lacy missed all five of his 3-point tries against Stanford and failed to score in double figures for the second time in four games. His shooting percentage is down to 39.6 from 42.9 in his breakout junior season and his percentage from beyond the arc has plummeted to 35.2 from 39. Hawkinson was 0-for-6 from the floor against the Cardinal but is averaging 17.6 rebounds and 13.2 rebounds over a string of five straight double-doubles.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (11-3): Mathews garnered headlines for his outstanding effort in the win over the Huskies, but forward David Kravish had a standout performance as well. The senior set a career high with 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the second straight game, giving him two straight double-doubles for just the second time in his career. Kravish needs 11 rebounds to move alone into seventh place on the school’s all-time list and is one blocked shot from becoming the first Golden Bear with 1,000 points and 200 blocks.

TIP-INS

1. The Golden Bears have won their last five home games against the Cougars.

2. Cal leads the Pac-12 in 3-point field-goal percentage defense (28.4) percent while Washington State ranks last (38.3).

3. Cal leading scorer G Tyrone Wallace is 9-for-33 from the floor over his last two games - including 0-for-6 from 3-point range - but has made 23 trips to the foul line.

PREDICTION: California 71, Washington State 60