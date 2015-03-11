Preview: Washington State vs. California

California and Washington State have never won a Pac-12 or Pac-10 tournament since it went to its modern format in 1987, but one team will get a rare victory when the teams meet Wednesday in the tournament opener in Las Vegas. Washington State, seeded No. 9, started 3-1 in conference play, which included a win over California, but finished 7-11. No. 8 California has lost five of six following a five-game winning streak that began with a win against the Cougars on Jan. 29.

Washington State center Josh Hawkinson is one of the most improved players in the country and played well in the two games against the Golden Bears this season, producing 18 points and 12 rebounds in the first meeting and 18 points and 13 rebounds in the second. Hawkinson led the Pac-12 with 19 double-doubles in the regular season, most recently posting 21 and 10 in Saturday’s five-point overtime win against visiting Colorado. Jordan Mathews gave the Cougars problems in their win in early January, scoring 24 points and grabbing seven rebounds, but was limited by foul trouble in the second game and finished with nine points and two boards.

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, FSN Prime Ticket, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (13-17): All five Cougars scored in double figures in the overtime win against Colorado. DaVonte Lacy averages 17.2 points, but hasn’t scored less than 16 in the last seven contests. Where he’s been inconsistent is his shooting percentage, connecting on 37.2 percent of his attempts in the last nine games to drop his season mark to 40.7, which would be his lowest percentage since his freshman season three years ago.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (17-14): The Golden Bears were without fourth-leading scorer Jabari Bird in their first clash with the Cougars, as he missed 10 games in December and early January with a broken foot. He had 12 points and eight rebounds against Washington State in late January and is averaging 14.7 points in the last four games to nudge his season average to 10.6. Tyrone Wallace, the team’s leading scorer at 17.2, is coming off a 23-point effort after finishing below his season average in the previous four games.

1. The winner of this game meets top-seeded Arizona on Thursday.

2. Washington is 5-15 all-time at this tournament, the worst winning percentage of any Pac-12 school.

3. California reached the final of this tournament in 2006 and 2010, losing to UCLA and Washington, respectively. Washington State has never made a final.

PREDICTION: Washington State 77, California 75