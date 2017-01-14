Preview: Washington State at California

After falling short of expectations in non-conference play due to injuries and inconsistency, California appears primed to make its move in the competitive Pac-12 race. The Bears aim for their third straight victory Saturday as they face visiting Washington State, which has lost two in row following a four-game winning streak.

Cal star forward Ivan Rabb is averaging 14.2 rebounds over the last six games and recorded his eighth double-double of the season with 20 points and 14 rebounds in Thursday’s 69-59 win over Washington. The 6-11 sophomore struggled to put together two complete halves earlier in the season, but the reigning Pac-12 player of the week is now battling through double-teams and showing why he’ll likely be a first-round NBA draft pick. “Once he settles in and kind of figures out how they’re defending him, he makes plays,” coach Cuonzo Martin told reporters. “If you don’t double him, it’s going to be a tough night for you.” Rabb is averaging 18.0 points and 14.6 rebounds through five conference games to lead the Bears, who are facing a Washington State team that opened Pac-12 play with back-to-back wins over Washington and Oregon State before losing to Oregon and Stanford by a total of 49 points.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (9-7, 2-2 Pac-12): The Cougars boast an imposing frontline of 7-foot center Conor Clifford and 6-10 forward Josh Hawkinson, but they were outrebounded 43-25 by Stanford on Thursday and trailed for the entire contest. “Physically they just manhandled us,” coach Ernie Kent told reporters. “Defensively, we had no answers. Offensively, we had no answers. They played with an enormous amount of confidence and toughness.” Freshman point guard Malachi Flynn has scored in double figures in 11 of his first 16 games but missed all nine of his shots and was held scoreless in Thursday’s loss.

ABOUT CAL (12-5, 3-2): If the Bears are going to keep pace with Arizona and Oregon in the Pac-12, Rabb will need continued support from senior wing Jabari Bird, who made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points in Thursday’s victory over Washington. Bird missed six games due to back spasms during nonconference play but is averaging 14.3 points while providing veteran leadership for the Bears, who are allowing 62.4 points per game. Junior center Kingsley Okoroh has a team-high 45 blocks and strengthened his case as the league’s most improved player with seven points, nine rebounds and four blocks against the Huskies.

TIP-INS

1. Cal has won three in a row against Washington State and holds a 78-49 lead in the all-time series.

2. Hawkinson has averaged 10.8 points and 7.3 rebounds in six career games against the Bears.

3. Rabb is three points away from 1,000 for his career.

PREDICTION: Cal 74, Washington State 59