California 76, Washington State 55: Justin Cobbs recorded 16 points, seven assists and five rebounds as the host Bears remained unbeaten in Pac-12 play.

California (14-4, 5-0) notched its sixth straight win thanks to a balanced effort led by Cobbs, Tyrone Wallace (13 points) and Richard Solomon (12 points). The Bears also received a big effort from their bench - with Solomon leading the way - as California’s reserves outscored the starters, 44-32.

Que Johnson scored 18 points to lead Washington State (8-10, 1-5), which has lost five of its last six. D.J. Shelton chipped in 17 for the Cougars, who shot only 34 percent and turned it over 14 times.

California scored the game’s first six points, but Washington State answered right back with an 18-4 run to take its largest lead of the game. The next 14 points were scored by the Bears - including back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers by Cobbs, Wallace and then Cobbs again - as the hosts held a 34-33 edge at the break.

The Golden Bears opened the second half on a 20-4 run - a sequence that included three straight dunks by Solomon - to extend their lead to 54-37 midway through the frame. California finished at 56.9 percent from the field to overcome Washington State’s 31-25 advantage on the glass, including a dozen offensive rebounds by the Cougars.

GAME NOTEBOOK: California and No. 1 Arizona (18-0, 5-0) are the only undefeated teams remaining in Pac-12 play. The Bears have three games remaining before the Wildcats visit on Feb. 1. ... Johnson led the Cougars with nine points at halftime while Cobbs had nine for the Bears. ... Washington State shot 18-of-22 from the foul line.