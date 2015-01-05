Washington State 69, California 66: Josh Hawkinson recorded 18 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Cougars to a big road win in Pac-12 action.

Jordan Railey scored 17 points for the Cougars (7-7, 1-1), who led for the final 22-plus minutes. DaVonte Lacy added 14 points and Ike Iroegbu chipped in 12, each helping to seal the win at the free-throw line.

Jordan Mathews led the way for California (11-4, 1-1) with 24 points, including 10 in a wild final minute, but missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer. Tyrone Wallace scored 16 points and David Kravish grabbed 10 rebounds for the Golden Bears, who shot 37.9 percent.

The hosts were within 57-53 on a basket with 2:08 to go by Mathews, who answered a jumper by Railey with a 3-pointer that cut the deficit to 60-57 with 49 seconds left. Iroegbu and Lacy combined to make eight straight free throws in the final 36 seconds to offset Cal’s last-gasp rally, which included another 3-pointer by Mathews and his four-point trip aided by a technical foul in the closing seconds.

Cal went without a basket for the final seven-plus minutes of the first half as the Cougars turned a three-point deficit into a 24-20 halftime lead. It was a three-point margin before Hawkinson had a personal 6-0 run to put Washington State up 45-36 with just under 12 minutes remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kravish had two blocked shots to become the first player in Cal history with 1,000 points and 200 blocks in his career. ... The Cougars were 2-for-8 from 3-point range, while the Golden Bears were 8-for-22. ... Cal fell to 47-18 at home in the all-time series.