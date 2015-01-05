FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Washington State 69, California 66
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 5, 2015 / 1:46 AM / 3 years ago

Washington State 69, California 66

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Washington State 69, California 66: Josh Hawkinson recorded 18 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Cougars to a big road win in Pac-12 action.

Jordan Railey scored 17 points for the Cougars (7-7, 1-1), who led for the final 22-plus minutes. DaVonte Lacy added 14 points and Ike Iroegbu chipped in 12, each helping to seal the win at the free-throw line.

Jordan Mathews led the way for California (11-4, 1-1) with 24 points, including 10 in a wild final minute, but missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer. Tyrone Wallace scored 16 points and David Kravish grabbed 10 rebounds for the Golden Bears, who shot 37.9 percent.

The hosts were within 57-53 on a basket with 2:08 to go by Mathews, who answered a jumper by Railey with a 3-pointer that cut the deficit to 60-57 with 49 seconds left. Iroegbu and Lacy combined to make eight straight free throws in the final 36 seconds to offset Cal’s last-gasp rally, which included another 3-pointer by Mathews and his four-point trip aided by a technical foul in the closing seconds.

Cal went without a basket for the final seven-plus minutes of the first half as the Cougars turned a three-point deficit into a 24-20 halftime lead. It was a three-point margin before Hawkinson had a personal 6-0 run to put Washington State up 45-36 with just under 12 minutes remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kravish had two blocked shots to become the first player in Cal history with 1,000 points and 200 blocks in his career. ... The Cougars were 2-for-8 from 3-point range, while the Golden Bears were 8-for-22. ... Cal fell to 47-18 at home in the all-time series.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.