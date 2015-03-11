California 84, Washington State 59: David Kravish scored a career-high 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Golden Bears won the opening game of the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.

Jordan Mathews added 19 points for eighth-seeded California (18-14), which plays top-seeded Arizona in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Tyrone Wallace finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists while Jabari Bird contributed nine points for the Golden Bears, who had lost five of six coming into the tournament.

Ike Iroegbu scored 17 points to lead No. 9-seed Washington State (13-18), which was outrebounded 37-22. Josh Hawkinson finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds, Jordan Railey added 12 points and DaVonte Lacy, who came in averaging a team-high 17.2 points, was held to nine points on 4-for-11 shooting.

The Golden Bears scored the last seven points of the first half to take a 37-26 lead into the break. Washington State took its last lead at 18-17 before Wallace scored the next five points and the next eight overall for Cal as the Golden Bears closed the half on a 13-4 run.

Wallace went to the bench with his third foul and Cal holding a 39-28 edge, but the Golden Bears didn’t skip a beat, continuing on a 10-4 run to move ahead 47-30 with just over 16 minutes remaining. Lacy scored his second basket to cut the deficit to 15, but the Cougars couldn’t draw any closer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Cougars fell to 5-16 all-time at this tournament, the worst winning percentage of any Pac-12 school. … Washington State, which had last failed to make a 3-pointer six years ago to the day in the opening round of the Pac-10 tournament, made its first with 6:07 left before finishing 2-for-12. … Cal shot 17-for-25 from the floor in the second half.