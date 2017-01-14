FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rabb, California fend off Washington State
January 14, 2017 / 11:21 PM / 7 months ago

Rabb, California fend off Washington State

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Rabb, California fend off Washington State

Ivan Rabb recorded his ninth double-double of the season, leading California to a 58-54 victory over visiting Washington State in a Pac-12 Conference game Saturday at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, Calif.

Rabb posted 14 points and 12 rebounds for Cal (13-5, 4-2 Pac-12), his fifth double-double in the past six games. Charlie Moore scored 11 points.

Malachi Flynn scored 20 points for Washington State (9-8, 2-3). Conor Clifford scored 10 points while Josh Hawkinson had seven points and 12 rebounds.

Cal trailed by one point at the break and fell behind by five following a 3-pointer by Viont'e Daniels early in the second half. The Golden Bears slowly chipped away at the deficit and took a 42-41 lead on a layup by Sam Singer.

Washington State quickly reclaimed the lead and maintained a slight advantage until Moore made a layup to tie the game with just over five minutes to go. Rabb then made two free throws to put the Bears up 49-47.

Hawkins scored to cut Cal's lead to one with 1:25 to play, but a 3-pointer by Jabari Bird put the Bears up by four. The Cougars had a chance to tie after Rabb missed a pair of free throws, but Flynn's jumper was off the mark with 22 seconds remaining.

Cal took an early 9-4 lead on a dunk by Stephen Domingo. Washington State tied the game and took the lead on back-to-back 3-pointers by Robert Franks, who sparked a 12-0 run that put Washington State up 21-12.

The Bears battled back in the final minutes of the first period. They outscored the Cougars 7-0 over the final 3:22 and trailed 29-28 at the half.

Cal shot 39.2 percent from the field and made 6 of 19 from 3-point range. Washington State shot just 38.2 percent. The Bears committed just seven turnovers and blocked nine shots.

