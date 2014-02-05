Preview: Washington State at Colorado

Colorado continues a series of must-win games when it hosts Washington State on Wednesday. The Buffaloes are in the middle of a three-game homestand, with a 79-75 overtime victory over Utah on Saturday in the bank and a Sunday meeting with Washington on the horizon. Colorado, which appeared destined to reach the NCAA Tournament three straight years for the first time in school history before Spencer Dinwiddie went down with a season-ending knee injury, is 2-4 without its star.

The Cougars celebrated the return of leading scorer DaVonte Lacy with a 72-67 victory over Washington on Saturday while snapping a four-game losing streak and winning for the second time in its last nine contests. The junior guard, who averages 17.1 points, scored 10 after missing eight of the last nine games with appendicitis and a rib injury. ”We just needed that one game to turn things around,“ Lacy told reporters. ”I think this is that game. We can continue to do that the rest of the season. 

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (9-12, 2-7 Pac-12): D.J. Shelton, a 6-10 senior forward who averages 9.2 points and 8.6 rebounds, increased those numbers to 16.8 and 10.8 in his last four games after registering 20 and 18 against Washington. ”This is his time and he’s taking advantage of it,“ Washington State coach Ken Bone told reporters of Shelton. ”He’s put in a lot of work.  The Cougars average 62.5 points, last in the Pac-12 by 9.2, and have one other player scoring in double figures - freshman Que Johnson (10.9).

ABOUT COLORADO (16-6, 5-4): Coach Tad Boyle stopped short of calling the Utah game a must-win situation, but the crowded and competitive Pac-12 standings indicate otherwise. The significance of the victory wasn’t lost on junior forward Josh Scott, who averages 14.4 points and a team-best 9.1 rebounds and recorded 20 and 10 against the Utes for his 10th double-double of the season. This was a big game no matter how many we d won or lost before,  the 6-10 Scott told cubuffs.com. It was a home game and you need to win at home. So, to me it was a next step for this team ... a big step forward and hopefully it can keep going forward from here. 

TIP-INS

1. Colorado is 57-8 under Boyle at home.

2. Washington State has lost nine straight Pac-12 road games dating back to a 71-68 victory at Oregon State on Jan. 26, 2013.

3. The Buffaloes are 3-0 against the Cougars since joining the Pac-12 to begin the 2011-12 season, including a 71-70 victory in overtime Jan. 8 after they overcame Johnson’s game-tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation in the last full game Dinwiddie played.

PREDICTION: Colorado 72, Washington State 67