Preview: Washington State at Colorado

Washington State may not be quite ready to slay the Pac-12’s elite on the road, but Saturday’s game at Colorado is certainly within its wheelhouse. The Cougars try for their third conference victory on the road this season after going 3-24 in such contests over the previous three campaigns. “When we’re out there on the road together, it gives us a chance to really get a culture and really get a sense of we’re in this together,” Washington State coach Ernie Kent told The Spokesman-Review prior to Wednesday’s 86-64 loss at No. 11 Utah that prevented the Cougars from recording their first three-game Pac-12 road winning streak since the 2008-09 season. “Because now you’ve eliminated a lot of distractions that you would have on your college campus of being a college student and everything.”

The Buffaloes are mired in a four-game losing streak after Thursday’s 52-50 setback to Washington on Andrew Andrews’ jumper with 0.3 seconds left. Colorado’s Josh Scott, a 6-10 junior and preseason all-conference selection, missed five of the last six games and three straight because of back spasms and remains day-to-day while 6-7 junior Xavier Johnson returns to the lineup after missing the last three games - two with an ankle injury and one because of a suspension for an off-the-court incident last week in Arizona. Wesley Gordon, a 6-9 sophomore, has adjusted well in his switch to center from his power forward position in Scott’s absence and has averaged 10 rebounds in his last six games - including a career-high 17 against Washington to raise his season number to 7.6.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (9-9, 3-3 Pac-12): A large part of the Cougars’ success can be attributed to the play of Josh Hawkinson, a 6-10 sophomore forward who averages 15.2 points and a conference-best 10.9 rebounds. “It was kind of long overdue to show what he could do, because last year he was making the same moves he’s making this year,” teammate Brett Boese told the Spokesman-Review about Hawkinson, who averaged 1.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 6.4 minutes last season. “He’s obviously expanded that since last year and gotten better, but he’s always been that skilled big.” Senior guard DaVonte Lacy averages a team-best 17.2 points.

ABOUT COLORADO (9-9, 2-4): The Buffaloes miss the production of Scott and Johnson, who combine to average 26.6 points and 12.6 rebounds. Senior guard Askia Booker (team-best 16.1 points per game) scored only five on 2-of-13 shooting against Washington after averaging 20.5 points in his previous six contests. After the top three, there is a significant drop in offensive support down to 6-6 sophomore Jaron Hopkins (7.6 points) and Gordon (7.4).

TIP-INS

1. Colorado is 0-6 under fifth-year coach Tad Boyle when failing to reach 60 points.

2. The Cougars, who were 10-21 last season, are last in the Pac-12 in points allowed (74.7 per game), field goal percentage defense (45.8), 3-point field goal percentage defense (37.7), rebounding margin (minus-0.5), steals (4.1) and turnover margin (minus-2.6).

3. The Buffaloes have won all four meetings since joining the Pac-12 for the start of the 2011-12 season, including two last season by a combined six points.

PREDICTION: Colorado 60, Washington State 59