Preview: Washington State at Colorado

It’s been quite the up-and-down Pac-12 season forColorado, which finds itself a game out of a coveted top-four spot inthe conference. Coming off a winless road swing last week against theOregon schools, the Buffaloes are aiming to bounce back Thursday with a homegame against last-place Washington State.

Colorado dropped two ofits first three Pac-12 games then won five of the ensuing six before lastweek’s 0-2 venture. The Buffaloes’ level of play also has swung wildly at timeswith three 90-points-plus efforts and three losses in which they’ve scored 56points or fewer. “They don’t even have to play the best they’ve ever played,” Coloradocoach Tad Boyle told the school’s athletics web site earlier this week. “Justdo what you do and do it well-— and if we all do it on the same night, thisteam could beat anybody in our conference. They could beat anybody in thecountry. (But) the teams that do it, do it consistently.” Finding consistency,meanwhile, hasn’t been an issue for Washington State, which has dropped ninestraight since beating UCLA on Jan. 3.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (9-14, 1-10 Pac-12): Onlytwo of the Cougars’ last nine losses have been in single digits, and oneof them was a 75-70 defeat against visiting Colorado on Jan. 23. Forward JoshHawkinson, the team’s leading scorer (15.9) and rebounder (11.0) missed the latestgame – a 67-55 loss to Arizona State on Saturday – with an ankle injury, andthere has been no word on his availability for Thursday’s game. Guard IkeIroegbu (14.9 points) is the only other player averaging double figures for theCougars, who received a season-high 15 points from guard Charles Callison on Saturday.

ABOUT COLORADO (17-7, 6-5): The Buffaloes alsohad to finish their last game – Saturday’s 60-56 loss at Oregon State – without center Josh Scott, their leading scorer (16.7) and rebounder (9.1), because of anankle sprain. Scott said Monday he plans on playing Thursday, and Boyle added24 hours later that the big man is “getting better every day.” Aside fromScott, guards George King (14.2 points), Josh Fortune (10.1) and DominiqueCollier (8.4) are the team’s leading scorer while swingman Tre’Shawn Fletcherscored 15 points – all in the second half – against Oregon State.

TIP-INS

1. Colorado holds a 7-2 series edge and has wonall four meetings in Boulder, including 90-58 a season ago.

2. Thanks largely to Scott, the Buffaloes ranksecond in the Pac-12 in rebounding margin (plus-9.5) and third nationallywith 42.8 rebounds per game.

3. Washington State is looking for itsfirst road win of the season, having lost their first five by an average of16.4 points.

PREDICTION: Colorado 74, Washington State 64