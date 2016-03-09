Preview: Washington State vs. Colorado

Colorado is a heavy favorite to get past No. 12 seed Washington State in Wednesday’s first round of the Pac-12 tournament at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, but don’t be too quick to dismiss the Cougars. While the fifth-seeded Buffaloes swept the regular-season series, the Cougars provided a test in both games and forced double overtime on Feb. 11 before losing 88-81 in Boulder.

The Buffaloes likely need at least one win in Las Vegas to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament after closing the regular season by watching Utah rally from a 14-point second-half deficit to escape with a 57-55 victory. The Cougars are riding a 16-game losing streak and finished the regular season by allowing Washington star Andrew Andrews to score a career-high 47 points, but they have at least one believer in Arizona coach Sean Miller. “I’m just telling you, Washington State — don’t be surprised if they play really, really well,” Miller told reporters. “With a great coach (Ernie Kent), they have a style that’s hard to deal with. They can score. And in that first round on a neutral court, they may play their heart out. It happens.” Washington State’s best chance for an upset rests with 6-foot-10 forward Josh Hawkinson, who averages 15.6 points and a league-high 11 rebounds.

TV: 5:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT COLORADO (21-10): Forward Josh Scott received All-Pac-12 First Team honors for the second straight season after averaging 16.5 points and 8.7 rebounds, and the 6-foot-10 senior has matched up well against Pac-12 big men such as Hawkinson and Utah’s Jakob Poeltl. “Josh is the most underrated post defender in the country, in my opinion,” coach Tad Boyle told reporters. “He’s terrific defensively.” Sophomore guard George King, who averaged 21.5 points in two meetings against the Cougars this season, was named the league’s most improved player after shooting a league-best 45.3 percent from 3-point range.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (9-21): Hawkinson, who averaged 15 points and 11.5 rebounds in two games against Colorado this season, continued his strong play in last Wednesday’s regular season finale with 23 points and 17 rebounds in a 99-91 loss to Washington. After struggling early in league play, guard Que Johnson has scored in double figures in nine of the last 11 games, including a team-high 25 points in the double-overtime loss to the Buffaloes on Feb. 11. Center Conor Clifford scored 18 points against the Huskies last Wednesday and needs another strong effort against Colorado’s formidable frontline.

TIP-INS

1. The winner advances to face No. 4 seed Arizona in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

2. Colorado has won seven of the eight meetings against the Cougars since joining the Pac-12 in the 2011-12 season.

3. Washington State is seeking its first victory in the league tournament since 2009.

PREDICTION: Colorado 84, Washington State 73