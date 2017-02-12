Preview: Washington State at Colorado

Surging Colorado is making some late-season noisein the Pac-12 with four wins in its last five games, including a victory over a top-10 Oregon team. The Buffaloes will be out to maintain that momentumSunday when they host struggling Washington State.

Colorado dropped its first seven conference games– including a 91-89 overtime loss to the Cougars on Jan. 21 – but has sinceonly lost at California (77-66 on Super Bowl Sunday). The Buffaloes’ latest wincame Thursday when they downed Markelle Fultz-less Washington 81-66, utilizing abalanced attack which featured six players scoring in double figures. “The gapin the standings is bigger than the gap of reality of how close we are to beingwhere we want to be,” Colorado coach Tad Boyle told the school’s athletics website Friday. “I’m not making excuses – we are what our record says we are. ButI believe in this team, and I think we can really finish strong.” WashingtonState, meanwhile, has been the mirror opposite, dropping three straight, fourof its last five and eight of its last 10 contests after Thursday’s 74-70 lossat Utah.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (11-13, 4-8 Pac-12): Seniorforward Josh Hawkinson continues to rack up the double-doubles as his 16 pointsand 11 rebounds Thursday marked his 13th of the season and school record-matching53rd of his career. Guard Ike Iroegbu also has been hot, averaging18.5 points over his last six games with four 20-point outings. Aside fromHawkinson (16.0 points per game, 10.1 rebounds) and Iroegbu (12.5 points,team-leading 3.6 assists), though, consistent contributions have been hard tocome by with guard Malachi Flynn (11.0 points) the only other player averagingdouble figures.

ABOUT COLORADO (14-11, 4-8): Led by guard GeorgeKing’s 21 points and 12 rebounds, all five starters and emerging freshman reserveguard Bryce Peters scored in double digits in Thursday’s win. The Buffaloesalso are re-gaining the services of second-leading scorer Xavier Johnson (15.2points) and leading rebounder Wesley Gordon (7.3 boards) on Sunday after thetwo seniors were suspended the last two games for an unspecified violation ofteam rules. Guard Derrick White continues to lead the team in scoring at 16.7per outing and has averaged 20.8 over his last four contests, including 23against Oregon and 25 in the loss to Cal.

TIP-INS

1. Washington State’s overtime win earlier thisseason was only the Cougars’ second victory over Colorado in the 10 games they’veplayed since the Buffaloes joined the Pac-12 in 2011.

2. Washington State senior G Charles Callison,who is averaging nine points per game, erupted for a career-high30 points in the first meeting, hitting 6-of-9 3-point attempts.

3. Despite Hawkinson, Colorado figures to havethe big edge on the glass with its plus-3.8 average rebounding margin while theCougars rank 11th in the Pac-12 at a minus-4.2.

PREDICTION: Colorado 79, Washington State 70