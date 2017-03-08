Preview: Colorado vs. Washington State

Colorado and Washington State are meeting in theopening round of the Pac-12 Tournament for the second straight season as theseventh-seeded Buffaloes and 10th-seeded Cougars clash Wednesdaynight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. And most, if not all, of the currenttrends favor higher-seeded Colorado.

Under coach Tad Boyle, the Buffaloes have won sixstraight conference tournament openers, including last season’s 80-56 thrashingof Washington State. The Cougars, meanwhile, have dropped seven straight Pac-12tourney tilts and are 0-8 all-time when seeded ninth or lower. And despitesplitting the regular-season series this season, Colorado has won 10 of 13meetings with Washington State, including a 9-2 mark since the Buffaloes joinedthe Pac-12 in 2011, and Boyle said that needs to be reflected in his team’sapproach Wednesday night. “The key is to be aggressive and hungry – take thefight to your opponent,” Boyle told the media earlier this week. “You can’tcome out walking on eggshells, worried about making mistakes. … Playing to winand playing expecting to leave it all out on the floor, (and) in a 7-10 matchuplike this, the winner is going to refuse to lose.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT COLORADO (18-13): The Buffaloes’ 91-89overtime loss at Washington State on Jan. 21 culminated a 0-7 Pac-12 start, butColorado caught fire and closed out the season with eight wins in its final 11games, including an 81-49 rout of the visiting Cougars on Feb. 12. Senior guardDerrick White, a Division II transfer, has made the most of his only season inBoulder as he leads the team with 17.0 points, 4.3 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3steals per game and was the only Pac-12 player to earn All-Pac 12 first-teamand all-defensive team honors. Senior forward Xavier Johnson (14.5 points) andjunior swingman George King (11.5) also average double figures while King (6.9rebounds), senior forward Wesley Gordon (6.6) and Johnson (6.0) are the leaderson the boards.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (13-17): Coach Ernie Kent’sCougars began the season 9-5, including a 2-0 Pac-12 start, but dropped 12 oftheir last 16 contests to finish 6-12 in the conference, above only Washington(2-16) and Oregon State (1-17). With 15.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per outing,senior forward Josh Hawkinson, a second-team all-conference selection, was only one of two Pac-12 players to average adouble-double on the season and his 55 career double-doubles are the most byany active Division I player in the nation. Four other Cougars are averaging atleast 9.3 points, led by senior guard Ike Iroegbu (12.5) and freshman backcourtmate Malachi Flynn (10.1) who also average a combined 6.5 assists per outing.

TIP-INS

1. White averaged 24 points and 4.5 assists inthe split with Washington State this season while Hawkinson was held to anaverage of 13.0 points and 7.5 rebounds.

2. Colorado owns a plus-3.1 average reboundingmargin while Washington State is 11th in the conference with a minus-4.1.

3. The winner of Wednesday’s game earns aquarterfinal date Thursday with second-seeded and seventh-ranked Arizona(27-4).

PREDICTION: Colorado 78, Washington State 66