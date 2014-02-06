Colorado 68, Washington State 63: Askia Booker scored 10 of his 26 points during a decisive run to start the second half and was 9-for-12 from the field as the host Buffaloes completed a season sweep of the Cougars.

Xavier Johnson recorded 20 points and nine rebounds for Colorado (17-6, 6-4 Pac-12), which moved into a tie for third place in the conference with its second straight victory. Josh Scott, who averaged 14.4 points and 9.1 rebounds coming in, grabbed his only rebound with 27 seconds left and scored one point in 32 minutes.

Washington State’s DaVonte Lacy scored a career-high 34 points in his second game after missing eight of the previous nine contests with appendicitis and a rib injury. Lacy shot 10-for-19 from the field and 8-for-13 from 3-point range, but could not prevent the Cougars (9-13, 2-8) from losing their 10th straight Pac-12 road game.

While Lacy scored 13 of Washington State’s 20 points in the first half, Johnson recorded 11 - including Colorado’s final eight - to help the Buffaloes to a three-point lead at intermission. Colorado quickly increased its advantage to 34-23 behind Booker, who scored 10 of the Buffaloes’ first 11 points after the break.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Booker and freshman Dustin Thomas extended Colorado’s lead to 50-33 with 8:35 remaining. Washington State trimmed a 19-point deficit to three on Lacy’s 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left before Booker, who was 6-for-8 from the free throw line in the final minute, made a pair with 2.1 seconds left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Colorado sophomore G Xavier Talton made his first career start, but went to the bench for the remainder of the first half after picking up two fouls in the first 2:28. He played 14 minutes and recorded four fouls, three points and one assist. ... Ike Iroegbu scored 10 points for Washington, which recorded 15 assists and 17 turnovers. ... Booker added five assists, four rebounds and three steals.