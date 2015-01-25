(Updated: CORRECTS to “third straight” in graph 3)

Colorado 90, Washington State 58: Askia Booker, who did not start after missing a team meeting, scored 21 points and the host Buffaloes had six players record double figures in points to snap a four-game losing streak.

Wesley Gordon recorded 10 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and four blocks for Colorado (10-9, 3-4 Pac-12), which was again without starters Josh Scott (back spasms) and Xavier Johnson (ankle). Jaron Hopkins had 13 points and six rebounds, Xavier Talton added season highs of 10 points and six assists, and freshman Tory Miller recorded a season-high 10 points - all in the first half - and seven rebounds to help the Buffaloes win their fifth straight over the Cougars.

Josh Hawkinson, who averages 15.1 points and 10.7 rebounds, was held to 12 and seven as Washington State (9-10, 3-4) was outrebounded 44-28. DaVonte Lacy scored 12 points and Que Johnson added eight for the Cougars, who lost their third straight after winning three in a row.

Booker, who entered 3:54 into the game, missed his first four shots before making a 3-pointer with 6:10 left in the first half, giving him 1,500 points and Colorado a 38-27 lead en route to a 47-31 advantage at the break. The Buffaloes were 6-for-12 from 3-point range in the first half while assisting on 14-of-17 field goals.

The Buffaloes, who averaged 56.3 points during their losing streak, exceeded that number with 15:41 remaining when Hopkins had all day to drain a 3-pointer which gave Colorado a 58-36 lead. Booker scored eight straight points - six on a pair of 3-pointers - to move the Buffaloes ahead 72-45 with 10:01 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Scott (13.8 points, team-high 7.2 rebounds per game) has missed four straight contests and six of the last seven, while Johnson (12.8, 5.4) missed his fourth straight game. ... The Buffaloes, who entered the contest last in the Pac-12 with 11.7 assists per game, recorded 25 on 34 field goals while shooting 54.8 from the field and making 11-of-22 from 3-point range. ... Tre‘Shaun Fletcher scored 10 points, freshman Dominique Collier scored a season-high eight and Dustin Thomas also had eight for Colorado, which hasn’t lost to Washington since joining the Pac-12 in 2011.