Colorado 80, Washington State 56

Colorado sophomore George King led the Buffaloes with 21 points on 7 of 12 shooting from the field in their 80-56 victory over Washington State in the opening round of the Pac-12 tournament Wednesday in Las Vegas, Nev.

King was the only scorer in double figures for both teams until Washington State junior guard Que Johnson made two free throws with 9:41 left in the game.

Johnson finished with 11 points, behind a seven-of-seven performance from the free-throw line. The Cougars (9-22) were led by junior Ike Iroegbu’s 13 points.

Fifth-seeded Colorado (22-10) advances to play No. 4 Arizona on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the tournament which is being played at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The Buffaloes, who have won three of their last four games with Arizona one of their victims, did not trail after Washington State led 4-3 with 17:35 left in the first half. A 13-4 run, sparked by 11 points from King, gave Colorado a 30-16 lead with 6:13 left in the first half. The Cougars did not come closer than 12 points afterward.

Colorado senior Josh Scott, who averaged 16.5 points and 8.7 rebounds a game, finished with only six points on three-of-eight shooting from the field and five rebounds. He had a season-high 26 points with nine rebounds in the 75-72 win over Arizona in Boulder, Colo., on Feb. 24.

The only other scorer in double figures for Colorado was junior Josh Fortune with 13 points.

Colorado will meet Arizona in the Pac-12 tournament for the fourth time. The Wildcats lost to the Buffaloes in the tournament championship game in 2012 before beating them in the 2013 quarterfinals and 2014 semifinals. The latter two games were in Las Vegas after the venue was switched from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.