Preview: Washington State vs. Creighton

A balanced scoring attack and some legitimate 3-point threats have No. 20 Creighton feeling good heading into Friday's affair with Washington State. This game marks the final first-round matchup at the Paradise Jam, an eight-team tournament in the Virgin Islands that also features Ole Miss, North Carolina State and Saint Joseph's.

Maurice Watson Jr., Marcus Foster and Khyri Thomas all are averaging 17 points per game for the Bluejays, who topped UMKC in their season opener before upsetting No. 11 Wisconsin their last time out. "You could argue it might be the best win we've had since I've been here when you consider where we're trying to get the program back to, where the Wisconsin program is today, and in the manner that we did it," Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. Thomas scored 15 of his 18 points after halftime, while Watson contributed 17 points and 10 assists. Washington State also is 2-0 following close victories against Montana State and Central Washington.

ABOUT CREIGHTON (2-0): The Bluejays return four starters from last season's 20-win team, including Watson, the nation's active leader with 658 assists. Foster, a transfer from Kansas State, averaged 14.1 points in 62 career games for the Wildcats and knocked down 138 3-pointers in his two seasons there. Cole Huff, who averaged 11.3 points last season - second on the team - has scored a total of 10 points in the first two games.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (2-0): The Cougars' clear leader is Josh Hawkinson, a senior who enters the weekend averaging 17 points and 12.5 rebounds, not to mention 3.0 assists, 2.5 blocks and 1.5 steals. Malachi Flynn's freshman season is off to a solid start as the 6-1 guard has scored 14 points per game with solid shooting percentages in the first two contests. Derrien King scored 22 points in the season opener but was limited to four on Tuesday as the Cougars rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to top Division II Central Washington.

TIP-INS

1. The winner of this game plays either N.C. State or Montana on Sunday.

2. Foster, Watson and Thomas have combined to go 15-of-25 from 3-point range on the young season.

3. Washington State is committing 14 turnovers per game.

PREDICTION: Creighton 77, Washington State 70