Preview: Washington State at Gonzaga

Gonzaga concludes its season-opening four-game homestand on Thursday against in-state rival Washington State with both teams hoping to remain unbeaten. After averaging 91.7 points in wins over Bryant, Colorado State and Oakland, the 12th-ranked Bulldogs face their first real test in Washington State, which always seems to bring its best game to the rivalry. Gonzaga has won 11 of the last 14 meetings, but the Cougars lead the all-time series 98-49.

Guards Gary Bell Jr. and Kevin Pangos are among five players averaging double figures in points for Gonzaga, which is shooting 55.4 percent from the field. Pangos, who made five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points in Sunday’s 82-67 win over Oakland, said he’s eager to renew the rivalry with the Cougars. “It’s fun to play a team that really wants to beat us and we want to beat them,” said Pangos, who missed 10 of his 12 shots from the field and scored eight points in last season’s 71-69 win over Washington State.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ROOT

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (2-0): Junior guard DaVonte Lacy, who leads the Cougars and ranks third in the Pac-12 with 24.5 points per game, has averaged 16.5 points while shooting 7-of-15 from beyond the 3-point arc in two career games against the Bulldogs. Coach Ken Bone has used a different starting lineup in each of the Cougars’ first two games and it may be awhile before he settles on a regular rotation. Forward D.J. Shelton, averaging 6.5 rebounds, should be well-rested after playing just 11 minutes in Saturday’s 84-64 win over Lamar.

ABOUT GONZAGA (3-0): The Bulldogs boast one of the top backcourts in the country in Bell Jr., Pangos and David Stockton, but their interior defense remains a question mark after losing both Elias Harris and Kelly Olynyk to the NBA. Forward Sam Dower is off to a strong start while averaging 14.7 points and a team-high 10.7 rebounds, but the Bulldogs need more production from center Przemek Karnowski. The 7-1 sophomore has committed a team-high 10 turnovers while being limited to 19 minutes per game due to early foul trouble.

TIP-INS

1. Gonzaga C Ryan Edwards, a 7-1, 290-pound freshman, remains questionable after having his tonsils removed nearly two weeks ago.

2. The Cougars haven’t beaten a ranked opponent on the road since winning at No. 20 UCLA on Feb. 21, 2009.

3. Gonzaga is 61-6 in non-conference games at the McCarthey Athletic Center, which opened during the 2004-05 season.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 85, Washington State 74