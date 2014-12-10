Preview: Washington State at Gonzaga

Eighth-ranked Gonzaga attempts to bounce back from a high-profile overtime loss to Arizona when it faces a tough regional foe in Washington State on Wednesday at the Spokane Arena. The Bulldogs fell 66-63 to the Wildcats as they missed out on a victory that would have served notice that they expect to be a huge player during March Madness. Washington State played a lesser foe Saturday, rolling to a 91-71 win over Texas-San Antonio.

The Cougars catch a break in getting to play Gonzaga off-campus as opposed to the raucous McCarthey Athletic Center. In their seven victories, the Bulldogs have rolled to three wins of 46 or more points with just one contest decided by single digits. Washington State has yet to establish a flow under first-year coach Ernie Kent with losses to UC Santa Barbara and Idaho among the four defeats.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (4-4): Guard DaVonte Lacy is a dangerous scorer and averages a team-best 18.5 points and has made 26 3-pointers. He matched his season high with 31 points in the victory over Texas-San Antonio and tied his career best with eight 3-pointers. “My teammates do a great job – they’ve done a great job all year – of finding me and setting screens and stuff,” Lacy told reporters. “Finally, I’m upholding my duty of hitting shots.”

ABOUT GONZAGA (7-1): The Bulldogs are a deep team with five double-digit scorers, led by forward Kyle Wiltjer at 15.9 points per game. Freshman forward Domantas Sabonis is shooting an eye-popping 76.6 percent from the field while averaging 11.8 points and 6.1 rebounds, while guard Kevin Pangos also averages 11.8 points. Guard Byron Wesley averages 11.1 points, guard Gary Bell Jr. has a team-high 18 3-pointers while averaging 10.5 points and center Przemek Karnowski contributes 8.5 points and seven rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Gonzaga has won 12 of the last 15 meetings.

2. Bulldogs G Josh Perkins (broken jaw) is sidelined indefinitely.

3. Lacy ranks seventh in school history with 207 career 3-pointers and he’s 35 shy of the school record set by current NBA standout Klay Thompson (2008-11).

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 82, Washington State 74