No. 12 Gonzaga 90, Washington State 75: Kevin Pangos scored 20 of his season-high 27 points in the first half to help the Bulldogs remain unbeaten with an impressive win over the visiting Cougars.

Pangos was 8-of-13 from the field, including 5-of-8 from 3-point range, as the Bulldogs (4-0) cruised to their third straight win over their in-state rivals. Drew Barham added a career-high 17 points and went 5-of-8 from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs, who shot 55.9 percent and were 13-of-23 from 3-point range.

Freshman Ike Iroegbu led Washington State (2-1) with a career-high 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and leading scorer DaVonte Lacy had 14 points. The Cougars again struggled to slow down Pangos, who scored 33 points against them two years ago and hit the game-winning basket with two seconds remaining in last year’s contest.

Washington State never led and fell behind 49-33 after Pangos closed the first half with back-to-back 3-pointers. Royce Woolridge scored to cut the deficit to 57-48 with 15:04 remaining, but Barham hit two 3-pointers during a 13-4 run and the Bulldogs quickly regained control.

Przemek Karnowski collected 12 points and six rebounds and David Stockton contributed nine assists for the Bulldogs, who led by 23 with 10 minutes to play. D.J. Shelton scored 10 points for Washington State, which has lost 12 of the last 15 meetings against Gonzaga.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gonzaga improved to 61-6 in non-conference games at the McCarthey Athletic Center, which opened during the 2004-05 season. … Barham has made 10-of-19 from beyond the arc to start the season. … Gonzaga heads to Hawaii next Monday for three games in three days at the Maui Invitational. The Bulldogs will face Dayton before potentially meeting ranked opponents Baylor and Syracuse in the next two rounds.