No. 8 Gonzaga 81, Washington State 66: Przemek Karnowski matched his career high of 22 points and also collected eight rebounds as the Bulldogs cruised past the Cougars in a contest played at the Spokane Arena.

Kyle Wiltjer added 21 points and Byron Wesley had 20 points and nine rebounds and for Gonzaga (8-1), which had a 36-23 rebounding edge. Star guard Kevin Pangos went scoreless while going 0-of-6 from the field.

Josh Hawkinson had 18 points and 11 rebounds to pace Washington State (4-5). Ike Iroegbu and DaVonte Lacy scored 14 points apiece for the Cougars.

A layup by Karnowski gave Gonzaga a 58-41 lead with 11:57 remaining but Washington State used a 7-0 run a short time later to cut its deficit to 10. Wiltjer’s three-point play with 2:33 to go increased the margin to 16 and the Bulldogs cruised to the finish.

Gonzaga opened up a 30-18 lead in the first half when Karnowski’s basket with 7:01 to play capped a 12-2 burst. The Cougars were within seven after two free throws by Lacy with 2:49 remaining before the Bulldogs took a 39-29 lead into the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gonzaga has won 13 of the past 16 meetings. … The double-double was the fourth of the season for Hawkinson. … Karnowski was 10-of-15 from the field while Wesley (10-of-14) and Wiltjer (9-of-14) also had superb shooting performances.