Preview: Washington State at Idaho

Washington State will carry on the nation’s longest continuous rivalry West of the Mississippi River when the Cougars travel to Idaho for their 268th meeting Saturday night. The schools, located just eight miles apart, have played at least once a year for the last 107 seasons, the sixth-longest rivalry nationwide behind five Ivy League combinations. Washington State has won the last 10 meetings between the teams and owns a 161-107 advantage overall in the series.

Washington State guard DaVonte Lacy missed the Idaho game last season with a knee injury and scored just three points against the Vandals as a freshman two years ago, so he’ll likely be looking for a big game. He’s averaging 21.1 points this season with three games of 25 or more. He scored 25 in the Cougars’ most recent game, a 72-67 loss Sunday to Saint Joseph’s at the Old Spice Classic in Orlando, Fla.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, SWX

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (3-4): The Cougars have been receiving strong contributions from their newcomers this season. Ike Iroegbu is third on the team in scoring at 8.7 points, fellow freshman Que Johnson reached double figures in scoring in two of three games in Orlando and Iowa State transfer Jordan Railey played his best game Friday night in a 69-54 victory against Purdue, producing 13 points and five rebounds in a season-high 21 minutes. The third freshman on the team, 6-10 forward Josh Hawkinson, matched his season high with four points against Saint Joseph’s.

ABOUT IDAHO (4-4): The Vandals will be looking to win two straight games for the first time this season after erasing a 15-point deficit Saturday night against UC Davis and winning 80-76. Idaho has its own big-time scorer in 6-6 forward Stephen Madison, who had 15 points and 16 rebounds against UC Davis, and two sharpshooters in Connor Hill and Glen Dean, who combined to shoot 12-for-16 from behind the arc in the most recent game. Dean played a Pac-12 Conference game against Washington State last season while playing for Utah, where he transferred from after spending a year at Eastern Washington.

TIP-INS

1. Lacy has led the Cougars in scoring in all but one game this season.

2. Washington State coach Ken Bone beat the Vandals both times while coaching at Portland State in the 2005-06 season and is 5-0 overall against Idaho.

2. The Cougars will face Oregon State for the 105th straight year later this season in Pac-12 play.

PREDICTION: Washington State 68, Idaho 59