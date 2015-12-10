Preview: Washington State at Idaho

Washington State visits Idaho on Thursday in the oldest continuous rivalry west of the Mississippi River as both teams are meeting in the Battle for the Palouse for the 110th consecutive season. The Cougars seek to avenge last year’s 77-71 setback to the Vandals in Pullman.

Washington State bounced back from its first loss of the season by routing Portland State 91-67 on Sunday. Josh Hawkinson was the most dominant player on the floor with 24 points and 11 rebounds for his third double-double this season and 23rd of his career. “If someone is hot, coach (Ernie Kent) wants us to keep going to that person, and Josh was that person,” guard Ike Iroegbu told reporters. Idaho dropped the first of back-to-back games against the Pac-12 with a 74-55 loss to USC on Monday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (5-1): The points for and allowed against Portland State were season bests for the Cougars, who improved to 8-0 all time against the Vikings. Washington State is off to its best start since 2010, when it finished 10-2 in non-conference games. The Cougars have blocked 41 shots and ranked third nationally in blocks per game with 6.8 entering Wednesday’s games, while forward Valentine Izundu ranked tied for fifth in the nation at 3.5.

ABOUT IDAHO (5-5): The Vandals suffered their fourth loss in five games after going 4-1 to start the season. USC drained 12 3-pointers and outscored the Vandals 44-25 in the second half, while Idaho went 5-of-23 from behind the arc with 23 turnovers. “We have to take care of the ball better,” coach Don Verlin told reporters. “I don’t think they pressured us that much, we were just sloppy.”

TIP-INS

1. Washington State holds a 162-108 advantage in the all-time series, with the Cougars winning 16 of the last 18 meetings, including five straight in Moscow.

2. Less than eight miles separates the schools.

3. Idaho is the fourth and final team from the Big Sky Conference to play Washington State this season. The Cougars defeated Northern Arizona, Idaho State and Portland State by an average margin of 18 points.

PREDICTION: Washington State 87, Idaho 69