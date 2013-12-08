Washington State 67, Idaho 66: D.J. Shelton made two free throws with 7.8 seconds remaining and the visiting Cougars held on to win their 11th straight against the Vandals.

DaVonte Lacy scored 12 of his 23 points in the final seven minutes to help Washington State (4-4) erase a 10-point deficit. Royce Woolridge added 13 points and Shelton scored 10 for the Cougars.

Stephen Madison scored 16 points to lead Idaho (4-5). Connor Hill added 15 points and Glen Dean scored 12 of his 14 in the first half for the Vandals.

Idaho built a 48-38 lead with just under 14 minutes remaining. Lacy scored 12 consecutive points for the Cougars, the last two giving them a 63-62 lead with 1:54 left.

The Vandals moved back ahead for the final time on two free throws by Madison with 30 seconds remaining, but he was forced to foul Shelton after he rebounded Lacy’s missed layup with 7.8 seconds left. After Shelton converted the free throws, Hill was knocked down as he missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, but no foul was called and the Cougars escaped with the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hill was 8-for-8 from the free-throw line in final 11 minutes. … Lacy has reached double figures in scoring in 11 games dating to last season. … . Washington State and Idaho, located just eight miles apart, have played at least once a year for the last 107 seasons, the sixth-longest rivalry nationwide behind five Ivy League combinations.