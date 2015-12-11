Idaho 78, Washington State 74

Junior guard Perrion Callandret scored 25 points to lead Idaho to a 78-74 victory over visiting Washington State on Thursday night at Cowan Spectrum in Moscow, Idaho.

Sophomore guard Victor Sanders added 20 points for the Vandals (6-5), who had lost four of their last five games.

Junior forward Josh Hawkinson had 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead Washington State (5-2). Junior guard Ike Iroegbu and junior center Conor Clifford scored 12 points apiece.

Idaho took an 11-4 lead on a 3-pointer by Callandret with 16:39 left in the opening period and led 24-17 with 9:25 remaining. Washington State stormed back to take a 26-24 lead on a layup by Clifford, but the Vandals closed the half with a 7-0 run and led 44-37 at the break.

The Cougars tied the game early in the second half and took a 55-53 lead on a three-point play by Iroegbu with 12:33 remaining, but a 3-pointer by Sanders started a 7-0 run that put the Vandals up 66-58 with 6:04 remaining. The Cougars got within two on a dunk by junior center Valentine Izundu with 16 seconds left, but the Vandals held on for the victory.