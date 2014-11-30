(Updated: Minor edits.)

Washington State 89, Missouri State 84 (OT): DaVonte Lacy hit six straight free throws in the final 24 seconds of overtime as the Cougars rallied for the victory over the Bears in the fifth-place game at the Great Alaska Shootout.

Lacy scored 31 points, including 24 in the second half and overtime, to lead the Cougars (3-3), who trailed by 12 at halftime. Lacy was 9-of-17 from the field and 10-of-11 at the line.

Ike Iroegbu scored 14 points while Josh Hawkinson and Ny Redding added 11 apiece for Washington State, which was 24-of-29 from the free-throw line. Marcus Marshall, who missed the first two games of the tournament because of a strained quadriceps, had 18 points and Camyn Boone had 19, while Loomis Gerring added 18 for the Bears (3-3).

Marshall hit a 3-pointer to put the Bears ahead 78-77 with 3:34 remaining in overtime, but two layups by Iroegbu and one by Lacy gave the Cougars a five-point lead at the 1:35 mark. Two Dorrian Williams free throws pulled Missouri State within 83-82 with 29 seconds left, but Lacy then hit his six tries from the line to clinch the win.

Lacy tried to single-handedly rally the Cougars from a 45-33 halftime deficit, scoring 16 of the team’s first 21 points of the second half, including a 3-pointer that cut the Bears’ lead to 59-54 with 11 minutes remaining. After tying the game at 71 with 2:17 left, Marshall hit a 3-pointer to put the Bears up, but Que Johnson nailed a 3 with 33 seconds to go to force overtime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Missouri State shot 63 percent from the floor in taking a 12-point halftime lead, while Washington State continued to struggle, making 35.7 percent of its shots. … Hawkinson came into the game averaging 11.4 rebounds but was held to a season-low two boards. … Marshall returned to action by going 5-of-5 for 12 points in first half and his 3-pointer capped a 13-2 run that put the Bears up 17-9.