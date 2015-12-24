FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Northern Iowa 63, Washington State 59
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
December 24, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

Northern Iowa 63, Washington State 59

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Northern Iowa senior guard Paul Jesperson scored 18 points, helping the Panthers fend off Washington State 63-59 Wednesday in the Diamond Head Classic at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.

In a tight, back-and-forth contest, Jesperson hit a pair of free throws to put the Panthers up 56-53 with three minutes to play and then connected on a straightaway 3-pointer that extended the lead to 60-55 with 1:30 left.

Forward Josh Hawkinson led the Cougars with 14 points and 12 rebounds, and center Ike Iroegbu added 12 points, including a layup that trimmed Northern Iowa’s lead to 62-59 with 5.1 seconds to play.

However, guard Wes Washpun made a free throw that sealed the victory for the Panthers (8-4). Washpun finished with 16 points.

Guard Jeremy Morgan added 14 points for Northern Iowa. Morgan had nine in the first half, helping Northern Iowa grab a 30-29 lead at intermission.

The Cougars (7-4) committed 19 turnovers to just eight for the Panthers, and Washington State was outscored at the free throw line 19-4.

Northern Iowa owns upsets over then-No. 1 North Carolina and then-No. 5 Iowa State.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.