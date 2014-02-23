Preview: Washington State at Oregon

Remember when Oregon lost five consecutive Pac-12 games last month? The Ducks are doing their best to make the NCAA Tournament selection committee forget about that unexpected slump, but there’s little margin for error heading into Sunday’s game against visiting Washington State. Oregon is mired in 10th place in the conference despite posting back-to-back wins for the first time in more than a month with home victories over Oregon State and Washington.

Oregon has a good chance to improve its NCAA Tournament resume against Washington State, which has lost five straight games and nine of its last 10. The Cougars are winless in seven conference road games, and they’re last in the Pac-12 in scoring, rebounding, field goal percentage and free throw percentage. “I’m disappointed,” coach Ken Bone told The Spokesman-Review. “It’s right up there for me as one of the most difficult seasons I’ve ever coached and I’ve been doing this since 1982. It’s been hard.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (9-17, 2-12 Pac-12): The offense has improved since leading scorer DaVonte Lacy returned after missing six games with a rib injury, and the team was competitive in its last three losses to California, Stanford and Oregon State. Guard Royce Woolridge’s struggles continued in a 68-57 loss to the Beavers on Thursday, when he was held to single digits in points for the ninth straight game. Forward D.J. Shelton averages a team-high 9.1 boards for the Cougars, who were outrebounded 43-24 in last month’s 71-44 loss to Oregon.

ABOUT OREGON (17-8, 5-8): Guard Joseph Young was a key part of the Ducks’ 13-0 start before slowing down last month, but the 6-2 junior has returned to form with 20 or more points in four of his last six games. Guard Damyean Dotson has also put his conference struggles behind him by averaging 16 points on 76.5 percent shooting in the Ducks’ last two games. Forward Mike Moser averages 13 points and a team-high 7.2 rebounds for the Ducks, who held the Cougars to 25 percent shooting last month.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon leads the all-time series 163-123, including six straight wins.

2. Bone is 1-9 against the Ducks with Washington State and 2-10 in his career.

3. The Ducks lead the Pac-12 in scoring at 83.5 points per game, while the Cougars average a conference-worst 62.6.

PREDICTION: Oregon 77, Washington State 63