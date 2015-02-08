Preview: Washington State at Oregon

Former Oregon coach Ernie Kent returns to Eugene on Sunday when Washington State faces the Ducks, who have won four of their last five games to move into a four-way tie for third place in the Pac-12. Kent, who has led the overachieving Cougars to a 10-12 record, coached Oregon for 13 seasons before being fired in 2010 and stands as the winningest coach in Ducks history. “It’ll be a different set of emotions,” Kent said. “But once the game gets going, it becomes just another game.”

The teams combined to score 207 points in Pullman on Jan. 15, when Washington State shot 58.9 percent in a 108-99 overtime victory. Another shootout is expected on Sunday with both teams struggling defensively, but Washington State will need more production from its three-guard lineup in order to keep pace with the Ducks. Guard Joseph Young ranks second in the Pac-12 in scoring at 19.3 points per game for Oregon, which averages a league-high 76.5 points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (10-12, 4-6 Pac-12): Forward Josh Hawkinson averages 15.2 points along with a league-high 10.8 boards for the Cougars, who have lost five straight in Eugene. Guard Que Johnson has started the last two games next to Ike Iroegbu and DaVonte Lacy, and the trio needs to bounce back after shooting a combined 8-of-28 in Thursday’s 55-50 loss at Oregon State. Lacy, who ranks fifth in the Pac-12 in scoring at 17.1 points per game, scored 24 in last month’s meeting and has averaged 13.5 points in six career games against the Ducks.

ABOUT OREGON (16-7, 6-4): Young matched his season high with 32 points and became the fifth active Division I player to reach the 2,000-point mark in Wednesday’s 78-74 victory over Washington. Coach Dana Altman remains concerned about the team’s defense, especially after watching the Huskies shoot a season-high 56.6 percent on Wednesday. The Ducks start two freshmen, including 6-9 forward Jordan Bell, who already holds the school’s single-season record with 71 blocks and is shooting 63.6 percent in league play.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon is 72-13 at Matthew Knight Arena since the building opened in 2011.

2. Washington State F Brett Boese scored a career-high 16 points in last month’s win over the Ducks.

3. Oregon’s next win will guarantee the Ducks a fifth consecutive winning season.

PREDICTION: Oregon 93, Washington State 86