Preview: Washington State at Oregon

Oregon can break the program record for consecutive home victories and hold onto at least a share of first place in the Pac-12 Conference when the No. 13 Ducks face Washington State on Wednesday night. Oregon has won 23 straight games at Matthew Knight Arena and entered the week deadlocked with No. 10 Arizona for first place with four games left, though the Ducks own the tiebreaker by virtue of their win last month against the Wildcats, which broke their nation-leading 49-game home-winning streak.

The Ducks ended a two-game losing streak with a 91-81 win against Oregon State on Saturday night and received a great performance from freshman guard Tyler Dorsey, who matched his season high with 25 points. That was key because the Beavers did a fine job limiting Oregon leading scorer Dillon Brooks to just eight field goal attempts, and Oregon might need Dorsey to step up more often as games increase in importance. Washington State seems to have packed it in as the Cougars have lost 13 in a row, including the last three by a combined 75 points. They play their final three games on the road and have already clinched the 12th seed for the upcoming conference tournament.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (9-18, 1-14 Pac-12): Ike Iroegbu’s offense seems to have abandoned him down the stretch, as the guard is averaging 13.5 points but hasn’t bettered that number in the last five games, including four straight in single digits. He’s a combined 8-for-34 from the floor in the last four, including 1-for-14 from 3-point range. Josh Hawkinson, who had 11 straight double-doubles during one stretch this season, hasn’t strung together two in a row for the Cougars since Jan. 28.

ABOUT OREGON (21-6, 10-4 Pac-12): The Ducks are hoping the arrival of Washington State might spark senior small forward Dwayne Benjamin, who scored his career high of 25 points against the visiting Cougars in a 95-72 victory last season. Benjamin matched his career high back in November against Arkansas State, but got off to a slow start in conference play and hit the skids again lately. He has been held to single digits in each of the last four games while shooting 33 percent from the floor and 4-for-20 from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon coach Dana Altman took over for Washington State coach Ernie Kent after Kent was fired by the Ducks following the 2009-10 season.

2. Washington State’s 13-game losing streak is tied for fourth longest in program history, five behind the school record set in 1989-90.

3. Oregon set a school record last week for blocked shots in a season for the second straight year and owns 162 coming into this game.

PREDICTION: Oregon 88, Washington State 63