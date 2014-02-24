(Updated: CHANGES Lacy point total to 19 in Para 3)

Oregon 67, Washington State 53: Mike Moser scored 21 points, including a season-high five 3-pointers, and Joseph Young added 18 as the Ducks dominated the second half against the visiting Cougars.

Moser shot 8-of-13 from the field and 5-of-7 from 3-point range for Oregon (18-8, 6-8 Pac-12), which won its third straight after outscoring the Cougars 43-22 in the second half. Jason Calliste chipped in 12 points to help the Ducks win their seventh in a row against Washington State.

DaVonte Lacy scored 19 points to lead Washington State (9-18, 2-13), which has lost six straight games and 10 of its last 11. D.J. Shelton collected 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Cougars, who shot 32.6 percent from the field and missed 16 of its 22 shots from beyond the arc.

Washington State held Oregon to 38 percent shooting in the first half and led 31-24 at the break, but Moser sparked the Ducks’ comeback by scoring the team’s first 11 points of the second half. The Cougars committed eight of their 17 turnovers in the first 13 minutes of the half and trailed 58-46 after Young hit back-to-back 3-pointers with just under five minutes to play.

Oregon guard Damyean Dotson, who started the first 25 games this season, did not play after being charged with using a false identification to get into a local bar on Friday. Calliste made his first start of the season in place of Dotson, who was averaging 16 points in the Ducks’ previous two games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Moser added eight rebounds and four blocks for Oregon, which won despite being outrebounded 35-24. … The Ducks matched their season high with eight blocked shots. … Washington State led at halftime for the first time since Jan. 8 against Colorado.