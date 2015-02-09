(Updated: CHANGES Oregon first-half shooting to 55.3 in Para 4)

Oregon 95, Washington State 72: Joseph Young had 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists and Dwayne Benjamin added a career-high 25 points as the Ducks routed the visiting Cougars.

Jalil Abdul-Bassit scored 11 points and Dillon Brooks had nine for Oregon (17-7, 7-4 Pac-12), which has won three in a row and five of its last six. Young and Benjamin were a combined 20-of-27 shooting as the Ducks shot 54.7 percent and avenged a 108-99 overtime loss to the Cougars on Jan. 15.

Dexter Kernich-Drew scored a season-high 18 points and Josh Hawkinson collected 14 points and 11 rebounds for Washington State (10-13, 4-7). DaVonte Lacy added 13 points and Que Johnson had 10 for the Cougars, who were held to 37.3 percent shooting and lost for the sixth time in their last seven games.

Oregon outscored the Huskies 28-4 in the game’s first 10 minutes and led 52-28 at the break on 55.3 percent shooting. Young scored 19 points in the opening period for Oregon, which made its first five 3-point attempts in the second half as the lead ballooned to 76-47 with just under 12 minutes remaining.

Freshman Roman Sorkin scored a career-high eight points for the Ducks, who committed a season-low-tying six turnovers and secured their fifth consecutive winning season. Lacy, who came in averaging a team-high 17.1 points, was 4-of-14 shooting – including 3-of-11 from 3-point range.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oregon played without freshman F Jordan Bell, who was suspended for one game after interfering with a campus police officer earlier in the week. … Washington State coach Ernie Kent coached Oregon for 13 seasons before being fired in 2010 and stands as the winningest coach in Ducks history. … Lacy moved into third on the Cougars’ all-time list with 233 made 3-pointers.