Preview: Washington State at Oregon State

Oregon State has a strong enough defense to finish in the Pac-12’s upper echelon, but it won’t get the opportunity if it can’t score. The Beavers, though, have a golden opportunity for their offense to gain confidence when they host Washington State on Thursday as the Cougars are last in the Pac-12 in points allowed at 79.4 per conference game. “It’s unbelievable to come into this environment and hold them under 60 points and to 40 percent shooting, I’ll take that on the road,” Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle told reporters after the Beavers’ 57-34 loss at No. 6 Arizona on Friday. “We just need to get better performances offensively.”

Oregon State, which is 12-0 at home and 4-0 in Pac-12 games, is last in the conference in scoring at 54.6 points per Pac-12 game and does not have anyone in its seven-man rotation shooting 50 percent. Washington State snapped a four-game losing streak with an 89-88 victory over Stanford on Saturday, matching its victory total from last season. The Cougars are led by 6-10 sophomore forward Josh Hawkinson, who averages 15.1 points and a conference-best 10.8 rebounds, and is one of two Pac-12 players averaging a double-double, joining UCLA’s Kevon Looney (12.7, 10.0).

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (10-11, 4-5 Pac-12): While Hawkinson has burst on the scene after playing only 6.4 minutes per game as a freshman, Davonte Lacy continues to fill the scoresheet. The senior guard averages a team-best 17.7 points and scored 25 against Stanford after recording 24 in a 76-67 loss to California on Jan. 29. The Cougars, who won three Pac-12 games last season, also receive 8.9 points per game from sophomore guard Ike Iroegbu.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (14-7, 5-4): Gary Payton II was held to six points on 3-for-13 shooting against Arizona after averaging 18.8 over his previous four games. The junior guard leads the Beavers in scoring (12.8 points per game), rebounding (eight), steals (conference-leading 2.9) and minutes (36.1). Junior guard Langston Morris-Walker and sophomore guard Malcolm Duvivier average 9.5 points apiece.

TIP-INS

1. Lacy has 229 career 3-pointers and needs 13 to tie the school record set by Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors.

2. Oregon State’s point total against Arizona was its lowest since an 82-35 loss to UCLA on Feb. 3, 2007.

3. The Beavers defeated Washington State 62-47 on Jan. 17 - their second-highest scoring output in a Pac-12 game this season - as Morris-Walker recorded career highs of 22 points and 11 rebounds. Oregon State, which has won the last four meetings, leads the series 168-123.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 62, Washington State 47