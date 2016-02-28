Preview: Washington State at Oregon State

Oregon State likely can’t finish in the top four of the Pac-12 Conference standings, but the Beavers can definitely leapfrog a few teams if they win games like Sunday’s against visiting Washington State. The Cougars have lost 14 straight and look like easy pickings for Oregon State, which comes in equal in the loss column with Stanford and Washington and one behind USC and Colorado with a week left in the regular season.

The Beavers helped themselves by defeating Washington 82-81 on a last-second 3-pointer by Stephen Thompson Jr. on Wednesday night. Oregon State dominated the boards against the Huskies and finished with 15 offensive rebounds, which led to 21 second-chance points. The Beavers can get Washington State out of the game early with a similar attitude, but somebody will need to put a body on forward Josh Hawkinson, who leads the conference in rebounding with 10.8 per game and owns 19 double-doubles on the season. Gary Payton II, the 6-foot-3 senior guard for Oregon State, leads the team in rebounding with 7.7, but it’ll more likely be up to 6-8 freshman Tres Tinkle to try and keep the 6-10 Hawkinson off the glass.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (9-19, 1-15 Pac-12): Guard Que Johnson continues to be the best player of late for the Cougars, averaging 17.6 points over the last five games to nudge his season average to 11.1. Johnson is brimming with confidence from long distance after shooting 4-for-5 from 3-point range in each of the last two games. He’s helped picked up the slack for struggling leading scorer Ike Iroegbu, who has finished in single digits in each of the last five games after reaching double figures in 19 of the first 23.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (16-10, 7-8 Pac-12): The Beavers are hoping Drew Eubanks can build off his last performance, something the 6-10 forward has struggled to accomplish his freshman season. He scored 17 points and grabbed a season-best 13 rebounds Wednesday against Washington while playing a season-high 31 minutes. He’s 12-for-16 from the floor in the last two games as well, so expect the Beavers to keep him on the floor.

1. Washington State’s losing streak is the longest since dropping 15 in a row in 2000.

2. The Beavers have won five straight against Washington State, their longest winning streak against the Cougars since winning six in a row from 1988-90.

3. Oregon State is trying for at least 17 wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1989-90.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 91, Washington State 80