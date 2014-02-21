Oregon State 68, Washington State 57: Angus Brandt scored 16 points as the host Beavers overcame an off night from Roberto Nelson to hand the Cougars their fifth consecutive loss.

Devon Collier contributed 14 points off the bench for Oregon State (14-11, 6-7 Pac-12), which snapped a three-game losing streak. Nelson, the Pac-12’s leading scorer at 21 points per game, scored only 12 and was 1-for-9 from the field and 10-for-11 from the free throw line while battling an apparent wrist injury.

DaVonte Lacy, the second-leading scorer in the conference at 19.3 points, recorded 18, but could not prevent the Cougars (9-17, 2-12) from dropping their 12th consecutive conference road game. D.J. Shelton contributed 10 points and 11 rebounds for Washington State, which was 16-for-28 from the free throw line.

The Beavers scored 10 straight points to take a 27-16 lead before the Cougars closed the first half with a 10-3 run to trim their deficit to 30-26 at the break. Brandt scored 12 points during the first 20 minutes, when the teams combined to record 16 turnovers, while Lacy scored all nine of his points in the first six minutes.

Oregon State stretched its advantage to 43-33 on Collier’s three-point play with 14:46 remaining. Washington State twice cut the deficit to five - the last time on a pair of Lacy free throws with 6:33 to play - but could get no closer, and Collier scored consecutive baskets to make it 64-54 with 1:39 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Collier, who was 6-for-8 from the floor, leads the Pac-12 in field goal percentage at 61.1 percent. ... The Cougars’ last Pac-12 road victory was a 71-63 decision over the Beavers on Jan. 26, 2013. ... Oregon State was 3-for-14 from beyond the arc after entering the game sixth in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage at 40.9.