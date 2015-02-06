Oregon State 55, Washington State 50: Jarmal Reid scored a career-high 20 points as the Beavers improved to 13-0 at home after pulling away from the Cougars late.

Malcolm Duvivier added 15 points for Oregon State (15-7, 6-4 Pac-12), which scored 12 of the final 18 points. Gary Payton II battled foul trouble in the first half and recorded six points and 11 rebounds as the Beavers won their fourth straight meeting despite shooting 10-of-22 from the free-throw line.

Josh Hawkinson registered 16 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals, but could not prevent Washington State (10-12, 4-6) from losing for the fifth time in six games despite winning the battle on the boards 43-34. Davonte Lacy, who entered the game averaging 17.7 points after totalling 49 in his last two contests, scored only five - all in the first 6:41 - while shooting 2-for-10 from the floor, Ike Iroegbu scored 11 and Junior Longrus grabbed eight rebounds.

The Cougars scored the first eight points and didn’t lose the lead until Reid finished off a nine-point half with a basket to move Oregon State ahead 30-28 before buckets by Iroegbu and Longrus put Washington State on top 32-30 at the break. The second half featured four ties and Langston Morris-Walker’s 3-pointer with 4:33 left interrupted his shooting slump while marking the fifth lead change after the break and giving the Beavers the lead for good 46-44.

Morris-Walker’s bucket sparked an 8-0 spurt - capped by Reid’s jumper with 2:27 to play - before Que Johnson’s 3-pointer halted the run and cut the deficit to 51-47 with 2:07 left. Reid (8-for-12 from the field) answered with a bucket with 46.7 seconds left before Johnson drained another from beyond the arc with 21.5 seconds to go and Reid sealed the victory by finishing off a 4-for-8 performance from the free-throw line by making two with 19.5 seconds remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Langston-Walker, who recorded career highs of 22 points and 11 rebounds in Oregon State’s 62-47 victory at Washington State on Jan. 27, is 7-for-32 - 4-for-15 from 3-point range - while averaging four points in five games since after recording six points and seven rebounds against the Cougars. ... Hawkinson (15.2 points, 10.8 rebounds) is the only Pac-12 player averaging a double-double after UCLA freshman Kevon Looney (12.4 points) grabbed nine rebounds Thursday and has 229 in 23 contests (9.95). ... The teams combined to shoot 7-of-35 from 3-point range.