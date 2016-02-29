Oregon State 69, Washington State 49

Senior guard Gary Payton II flirted with a triple-double in what might have been his final home game, helping Oregon State beat Washington State 69-49 Sunday at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore.

Payton had 13 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Oregon State (17-10, 8-8 Pac-12 Conference). Beavers freshman forward Drew Eubanks had 13 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots. Freshman forward Tres Tinkle also scored 13 points, and senior forward Olaf Schaftenaar added 11.

Junior forward Josh Hawkinson had 14 points and nine rebounds for Washington State (9-20, 1-16). Junior guard Charles Callison had 13 points.

Oregon State mounted an early 12-0 run to take a 14-4 lead and never trailed again. The Beavers went up 18-6 on a jumper by guard Langston Morris-Walker, took a 28-13 lead on a 3-pointer by Payton and extended their advantage to 16 on a 3-pointer by Schaftenaar.

Washington State battled back to cut Oregon State’s lead to 35-25 at the break and got within seven early in the second half, but the Beavers responded with an 8-0 run to take a 43-28 lead. The home team went up 50-30 on a three-point play by Morris-Walker and took a 53-30 lead on a 3-pointer by Tinkle.