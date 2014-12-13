Preview: Washington State at Santa Clara

Washington State is in the midst of a demandingstretch, playing three games in eight days before heading into finals next week.Sandwiched smack in the middle was Wednesday’s game against eighth-ranked Gonzaga and the Cougars end it with a road tilt against Santa Clara on Saturday. It’s achallenging itinerary, and Washington State coach Ernie Kent is taking asomewhat unique approach.

“The schedule is the schedule, and you really usethe games to condition,” Kent told reporters following the 81-66 loss at Gonzaga. “We leave Friday to go to Santa Clara, play Saturday and then comeback Sunday and go into finals and it’s going to require a lot of focus fromour players. We’re going to take (Thursday and Friday) to prep for Santa Claraand then use the basketball game to prep for finals next week.” The hostBroncos are coming off two straight wins that have brought them back to .500 aftera four-game skid.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (4-5): This will only be thethird true road game and the first since Nov. 17 for the Cougars, who have losttwo of their last three games overall. Kent is concerned about turnovers andrebounding after his team had too many of the former (15) and not enough of thelatter (Gonzaga enjoyed a 36-23 advantage, including 16-6 on the offensiveglass) Wednesday. Senior guard DaVonte Lacy (18 points per game) and sophomorebig man Josh Hawkinson (14.3 points, team-leading 9.6 rebounds) are WashingtonState’ top scoring threats while Ny Redding is averaging 7.6 points and 4.8 assists.

ABOUT SANTA CLARA (4-4): The Broncos are glad tobe home after salvaging something out of a six-game road trip with wins overRider (68-60) and San Jose State (61-50). Senior Brandon Clark and sophomore JaredBrownridge, the West Coast Conference’s highest-scoring returning backcourtduo, are pacing Santa Clara with 17.3 and 14.3 scoring averages, respectively, and combine for 6.4 assists per game. The Broncos arehurting inside, though, with 6-8 Yannick Atanga scheduled to undergo season-ending knee surgerynext week and 6-9 Emmanuel Ndumanya is expected to miss a seventh consecutive gamewith a foot injury.

TIP-INS

1. Washington State is 0-2 on the road withlosses at UTEP (65-52) and TCU (81-54) to open the season.

2. Both teams are been outrebounded on the season with the Cougars owning a negative-4.5 per-game deficit on the glass and SantaClara averaging a minus-5.

3. Sophomore G Ike Iroegbu has been hot forWashington State, scoring at least 13 points in four straight games.

PREDICTION: Washington State 67, Santa Clara 65