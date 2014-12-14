Santa Clara 76, Washington State 67: Jared Brownridge hit five 3-pointers and finished with 25 points as the Broncos beat the visiting Cougars.

Brandon Clark had 19 points, and Denzel Johnsonadded 12 for Santa Clara (5-4), which won its third straight game. The Broncos,who also received a career-high 10 points off the bench from Kai Healy and sevenpoints and a team-high six rebounds from Matt Hubbard, shot 51 percent from thefield to overcome a 39-22 rebound deficit.

Ike Iroegbu had 18 points, and Josh Hawkinson had 16and a career-high 16 rebounds to pace Washington State (4-6), which fell to 0-3on the road. Leading scorer DaVonte Lacy, who came into the contest averaging18 points, finished with nine points on 2-of-12 shooting,including 1-of-8 from 3-point range.

Santa Clara led 38-30 at halftime and stretchedit to a game-high 13 points on Brownridge’s 3-pointer with a little more than12 minutes to play. Washington State closed to within 64-59 with just under3:45 remaining, but Brownridge scored six points in a 7-2 run for the Broncosover the ensuing three minutes to put the game out of reach.

Thecontest was tied at 14 more than eight minutes into the game when Santa Clara scored seven straight points. TheBroncos held serve against the turnover-prone Cougars the rest of the halfto take the eight-point lead into the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Santa Clara won for the first timein five meetings with Washington State. … Brownridge and Clark areaveraging a combined 41.3 points with 19 3-pointers over the last three games. …Hawkinson has five double-doubles this season, including three in the last fourgames.