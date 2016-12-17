Late surge lifts Washington State over Santa Clara

It was just above 10 degrees outside Friel Court in snowy Pullman, Wash., on Saturday. But inside, Washington State's defense heated up just in time overcome Santa Clara's hot-shooting guards.

The Cougars outscored Santa Clara 14-2 over the final 6:25 to edge the Broncos, 69-68.

Santa Clara (5-7) looked on its way to a road win after taking its biggest lead, 66-55, on a Nate Kratch rebound and layup with 6:25 left, but Washington State (6-5) scored the game's next 14 points to go up 3 with 21 seconds to go.

With seven seconds left, the Cougars fouled the Broncos' Jarvis Pugh before he could get off a 3-point attempt. Pugh made both free throws, but Santa Clara was forced to foul on the ensuing Washington State possession. After a missed free throw, Jared Brownridge's desperation heave was off the mark.

Brownridge made seven 3-pointers and led all scorers with 25 points. His backcourt mate Matt Hauser added 17 and Kratch had 12 rebounds before fouling out for Santa Clara.

The Broncos were in control after an 11-3 run early in the second half broke open a 40-40 tie.

But Josh Hankinson and Charles Callison came up big for the Cougars down the stretch. Hankinson, who led Washington State with 21 points, scored five during the Cougars' decisive run, and Callison, who scored 14 points, had a block, a steal and three rebounds in the final 2:22.

The Broncos outrebounded the Cougars, 35-27.

Santa Clara missed eight of its first nine shots, but Pugh came off the bench to hit all three of his first-half 3-point attempts as the Broncos erased an early 12-4 deficit to take its first lead of the game, 25-24. Conor Clifford led a balanced Washington State attack with eight points, and the Cougars held a 36-34 advantage at halftime.

Washington State shot 58 percent from the field in the first half.

The Cougars now lead the all-time series between the teams 5-1.

Washington State hosts Sacramento State on Wednesday, the Cougars' last game before they begin Pac-12 play Jan. 1 against Washington.

Santa Clara travels to play at Valparaiso on Tuesday.