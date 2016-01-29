Southern California 81, Washington State 71

Junior guard Katin Reinhardt scored 18 points to lead Southern California to an 81-71 victory over Washington State on Thursday night at the Galen Center in Los Angeles.

Junior forward Nikola Jovanovic and freshman forward Chimezi Metu scored 12 points apiece for USC (16-5, 5-3 Pac-12). Freshman forward Bennie Boatwright had 11 points.

Junior guard Ike Iroegbu scored 21 points for Washington State (9-11, 1-7). Junior forward Josh Hawkinson had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and junior guard Que Johnson also scored 16 points.

The teams traded leads throughout the opening half. USC went up 13-10 on a 3-pointer by sophomore guard Elijah Stewart. Washington State took a 28-27 lead on a jumper by Hawkinson. The Cougars led 39-38 with just over four minutes to go, but the Trojans ended the half with a 14-2 run to take a 52-41 advantage into the break.

USC went up by 14 early in the second half and later took a 70-54 lead. Washington State staged a 10-0 run to cut the deficit to six on a put-back by Hawkinson with 6:14 to play, but big baskets by sophomore guard Jordan McLaughlin and Metu helped the Trojans turn back the charge.