McLaughlin just misses triple-double in USC's win

Jordan McLaughlin's 16 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds enabled USC to snap a four-game losing streak with an 87-64 pasting of Washington State on Wednesday in a Pac-12 game at Galen Center in Los Angeles.

Three other players hit in double figures for the Trojans (22-8, 9-8). Chimezie Metu finished with 15 points and nine rebounds, while Bennie Boatwright added 14 points and Jonah Mathews contributed 12.

Robert Franks pumped in a game-high 20 points for the Cougars (13-16, 6-11), while Josh Hawkinson ended with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Ike Iroegbu managed 10 points and five rebounds.

In completing a season sweep of Washington State, USC never trailed, starting the game with a 19-5 spurt over the first 6:08 and never really letting up. Two foul shots by Metu set the halftime advantage at 48-28.

The Cougars never got the margin under 20 at any point in the second half, and they boosted the edge to 68-39 at the 13:27 mark on a layup by McLaughlin. About the only thing that went wrong for USC over the game's remainder was an unsuccessful attempt to get a triple-double for McLaughlin, who missed by a rebound.

The Trojans sank 53 percent of their field-goal attempts and passed the ball beautifully, earning assists on 25 of their 35 buckets. They were 10 of 24 on 3-point attempts and outrebounded Washington State 34-27.

The Cougars managed to connect on just 43.9 percent of their field-goal tries, hitting only 5 of 19 from 3-point range. They were hampered badly in the first half by turnovers, committing 11 and forcing just one.

USC earned its 10th season of 22 wins in program history and its first since 2009.