Preview: Washington State at Stanford

Building momentum off their lone Pac-12 victories will be the first order of business when Stanford hosts Washington State on Wednesday night. The Cardinal knocked off Oregon and helped bump the Ducks from the top 25 coaches’ poll with an 82-80 victory Sunday, ending a two-game skid to open conference play. The Cougars were held under 50 points for the third time in the last four games Sunday against visiting Utah, but still escaped with a 49-46 victory to halt a three-game losing streak.

The Cougars are still adjusting to the loss of DaVonte Lacy, who has missed four of the last five games with an appendectomy and then a rib injury with no timetable set for his return. Lacy is not only the team’s leading scorer at 17.7 points, but is the only Cougar averaging double figures. Stanford has used the same starting lineup in all 15 games this season and has two experienced players to lean on in forward Dwight Powell and guard Chasson Randle, who scored 16 points apiece in the only meeting between the teams last season, a 78-67 victory by Stanford at home.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (8-8, 1-3 Pac-12): The only available player for the Cougars who has scored in double figures against Stanford is junior forward Royce Woolridge, who had 10 points in last season’s loss. The game seemed to have served as a springboard for Woolridge, as he went on to score in double figures in 14 of the final 18 games, including a 36-point performance in an overtime loss against a ranked Oregon team. Woolridge, who has been limited to four points or less in three of the last four games, will need a big-time performance if the Cougars hope to keep up with the Cardinal.

ABOUT STANFORD (10-5, 1-2): The Cardinal, picked to finish fourth in the Pac-12 in the preseason media poll, remain in the bottom half of the conference standings heading into the week and need a victory just to remain in the log-jammed middle. Powell’s numbers have slightly declined this season but Randle is playing at his best, bumping his scoring averaging up almost six points from last season to 19.5 and shooting 51.1 percent from the floor, compared to 39.9 as a sophomore. The X-factor this season looks to be Anthony Brown, back after missing most of last season with a hip injury and averaging 13.7 points after a career-high 24 against Oregon.

1. Stanford 6-11 C Stefan Nastic is shooting 20-for-27 from the field in the last five games but has fouled out in three of those contests.

2. Washington State G Que Johnson is averaging 11.5 points in the four games Lacy has missed and 9.4 overall.

3. The home team in this series has won seven of the last nine games.

PREDICTION: Stanford 64, Washington State 51