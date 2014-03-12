Preview: Washington State vs. Stanford

Four days after recording the biggest upset in the Pac-12 this season, Washington State looks to pull another surprise Wednesday in Las Vegas in the conference tournament’s first round against No. 6 seed Stanford. The 11th-seeded Cougars snapped an eight-game losing streak with Saturday’s 73-55 win over UCLA, and will need a similar effort against a veteran Stanford squad. The Cardinal swept the season series with an 80-48 home victory on Jan. 15 before winning 69-56 in Pullman on Feb. 15.

The game features two coaches who could use a long tournament run to improve their job security. Ken Bone is 80-85 in five unremarkable years at Washington State, while Johnny Dawkins is looking to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six seasons at Stanford. Dawkins used the same starting lineup of Chasson Randle, Anthony Brown, Josh Huestis, Dwight Powell and Stefan Nastic in the first 29 games this season before seniors John Gage and Robbie Lemons started in Saturday’s 61-60 win over Utah.

TV: 11:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (10-20): The Cougars defeated UCLA despite a sub-par performance by leading scorer DaVonte Lacy, who had nine points while missing nine of his 10 shots from the field. With Lacy failing to score in double figures for just the third time this season, freshmen Que Johnson and Ike Iroegbu led the way with 14 points apiece. The Cougars were outrebounded by Stanford in each of the first two meetings this season, and will need an extraordinary effort from the frontline of D.J. Shelton and Jordan Railey to record their second straight upset.

ABOUT STANFORD (19-11): The Cardinal closed the regular season by losing three of their final four games and remains squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Randle averaged 20.2 points while shooting 56 percent from the field over the last five games, and Huestis is averaging 14.6 points and 9.4 rebounds over that same stretch. Brown scored a career-high 30 points against the Cougars last month while helping to hold Lacy to 13 points on 4-of-12 shooting.

TIP-INS

1. Johnson averaged 17.5 points in two games against Stanford this season.

2. Washington State is 5-13 all-time in the conference tournament, including four straight losses.

3. The winner will face No. 3 seed Arizona State in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

PREDICTION: Stanford 67, Washington State 55