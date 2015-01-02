Preview: Washington State at Stanford

Stanford is feeling good heading into Friday’s Pac-12 Conference opener against visiting Washington State, but the Cardinal are still looking for the right lineup. “We’ve had a terrific non-conference season that included a lot of teams with different styles and tough road games, so I think we’ve had good preparation for our conference,” coach Johnny Dawkins said after Monday’s 74-39 victory against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. “Every night (conference play) is going to be good.” Dawkins has used four lineups this season, using a pair of freshmen in a loss to BYU before giving Christian Sanders the start the past two games.

Chasson Randle needs two 3-pointers to break the Stanford career record. DaVonte Lacy leads the Cougars, who are 0-3 on the road, but sophomore Josh Hawkinson is one of the league’s most improved players. The Cougars have lost six straight league openers and four straight meetings with the Cardinal.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (6-6): Lacy averages 17.3 points and leads the league with 2.7 made 3-pointers. Hawkinson averaged 1.2 points and 1.6 rebounds last season but has raised his average to 15.7 points and a Pac-12-leading 10.5 boards. Freshman Ny Redding leads the team in assists (52), turnovers (31) and steals (10).

ABOUT STANFORD (8-3): Randle, who trails Dion Cross’s school record of 241 3-pointers, leads the Cardinal with 18.5 points. Stefan Nastic adds 14.4 points and 6.4 rebounds and Anthony Brown chips in 14 points and 6.7 rebounds. Freshman Reid Travis leads the team, which averages 37.1 rebounds, with 6.9 boards.

TIP-INS

1. Washington State has not won a Pac-12 road game since winning at Oregon State on Jan. 26, 2013.

2. Hawkinson and UCLA’s Kevon Looney are tied for the Pac-12 lead with seven double-doubles.

3. Randle is ranked third in country with a 93.8 free-throw percentage.

PREDICTION: Stanford 72, Washington State 66