Preview: Washington State at Stanford

Stanford is winless through four Pac-12 games and missing its leading scorer and rebounder, but it remains optimistic heading into Thursday’s contest against visiting Washington State. First-year coach Jerod Haase is preaching patience for the Cardinal, who are next-to-last in the Pac-12 in scoring at 68.6 points per game while shooting a conference-worst 42.5 percent.

Haase will be hard-pressed to find a replacement for forward Reid Travis, who will miss his third straight game and is out indefinitely with a right shoulder injury sustained in practice last week. The injury comes in the midst of an impressive campaign for the 6-8 junior, who is averaging 17.5 points and 9.6 rebounds. The Cardinal have lost their last three games to Arizona, USC and UCLA by an average of 23 points but could get untracked at home against Washington State, which opened conference play with wins over Washington and Oregon State before falling 85-66 to Oregon on Saturday. The Cougars figure to exploit Stanford’s thin frontcourt by leaning on the duo of 7-foot center Conor Clifford and 6-10 forward Josh Hawkinson, a double-double machine who is averaging 15.9 points and 10.5 rebounds.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (9-6, 2-1 Pac-12): The Cougars had their four-game winning streak snapped by Oregon but have to be encouraged by the play of freshman point guard Malachi Flynn, who is averaging 13 points on 48.4 percent shooting in Pac-12 play. Flynn is part of a three-guard starting lineup that includes senior Ike Iroegbu, who passed the 1,000-point mark for his career with a team-high 12 in the loss to the Ducks. Senior guard Charles Callison leads the team with 16 steals and bounced back from a rough outing versus Oregon State with 11 points against the Ducks.

ABOUT STANFORD (8-8, 0-4): Forward Michael Humphrey emerged from a shooting slump with a career-high 27 points and 14 rebounds in Sunday’s 89-75 loss at UCLA as the Cardinal outscored the Bruins 45-41 in the second half after trailing by 18 at the break. “We are getting close as a team,” Humphrey told reporters. “We’re on the right track. Our second half was the best half that we’ve played in a long while.” The second-half rally was sparked by point guard Robert Cartwright, who recorded career highs in points (18), rebounds (five) and assists (nine).

TIP-INS

1. Stanford won last season’s meeting 72-56 in Pullman and leads the all-time series 75-60.

2. Humphrey recorded 26 points and 10 rebounds in last season’s victory over the Cougars.

3. Hawkinson has averaged 8.8 points and nine rebounds in five career games against the Cardinal.

PREDICTION: Washington State 64, Stanford 62