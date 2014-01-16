(Updated: CHANGES Woolridge point total to 13 in Para 3 CHANGES Stanford run to 11-2 in Para 5)

Stanford 80, Washington State 48: Josh Huestis and Anthony Brown scored 15 points apiece to lead the host Cardinal to their second straight win.

Dwight Powell finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Stanford (11-5, 2-2 Pac-12), which owned a 37-23 edge on the boards. Marcus Allen added 11 points off the bench and fellow reserve Robbie Lemons scored nine for the Cardinal.

Freshman guard Que Johnson got off to a blazing start before matching his season-high with 21 points for Washington State (8-9, 1-4). Royce Woolridge added 13 points for the Cougars, who played their fifth game in the last six without leading scorer DaVonte Lacy (rib injury).

Johnson carried the Cougars early, connecting on his first six field goal attempts, including three 3-pointers, to score 15 points in the first 13 minutes and help Washington State stay with Stanford. But the Cardinal got rolling behind Brown, whose three-point play sparked a 15-3 run that put Stanford ahead by eight with about two minutes left in the first half.

Stanford eventually stretched its lead to 11 at the break, then came out of the half looking for 6-11 center Stefan Nastic, who scored all six of his points in an 11-2 run that stretched the lead to 51-31. Johnson made his last bucket, a 3-pointer with just under 14 minutes left to trim the deficit to 22, but it wasn’t long before the starters were lifted.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Washington State was held under 50 points for the fourth time in last five games. … Only three players scored for Washington State until backup guard Ike Iroegbu made a layup midway through the second half. … Nastic is shooting 23-for-31 from the field in the last six games.