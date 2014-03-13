Stanford 74, Washington State 63: Chasson Randle scored 22 points to lead all five starters in double figures as the Cardinal defeated the upset-minded Cougars in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.

Dwight Powell added 16 points while Josh Huestis and Anthony Brown had 12 points apiece for No. 6 seed Stanford (20-11), which shot 58.5 percent and advanced to face third-seeded Arizona State in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Stefan Nastic chipped in 10 points and five rebounds to help Stanford beat the Cougars for the third time this season.

DaVonte Lacy led No. 11 seed Washington State (10-21) with 25 points while D.J. Shelton collected 15 points and 11 rebounds. Dexter Kernich-Drew contributed 11 points for the Cougars, who carried the momentum from Saturday’s stunning 73-55 win over UCLA into Wednesday’s contest.

Randle closed the first half with a 3-pointer to put Stanford ahead 35-28, but Washington State scored seven straight points and moved ahead 50-47 with just over nine minutes remaining. Powell answered with one of his two 3-pointers, sparking a decisive 15-3 run and helping Stanford improve to 20-2 when leading with five minutes to play.

Washington State, which went 3-15 in conference play, made 16 of its 19 shots from the foul line after entering the game as the worst free-throw shooting team in the Pac-12 at 65.2 percent. Brown collected a team-high seven rebounds for Stanford, which shot 21-of-24 from the foul line to help keep its NCAA tournament hopes alive.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Stanford and Arizona State split two games during the regular season, with the Cardinal winning 76-70 at home Feb. 1 before losing 76-64 in Tempe on Feb. 26. … Lacy shot 8-of-18 from the field and 4-of-10 from beyond the arc while becoming the 34th player in school history to reach the 1,000-point mark. … Washington State missed 13 of its 18 shots from 3-point range and lost its fifth straight tournament game.