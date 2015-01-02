FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stanford 71, Washington State 56
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 2, 2015 / 10:36 PM / 3 years ago

Stanford 71, Washington State 56

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS “lead” to “led” in graph 3)

Stanford 71, Washington State 56: Chasson Randle had 18 points and tied the school record for career 3-pointers as the host Cardinal won their Pac-12 opener.

Stefan Nastic added 16 points and Anthony Brown had 13 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for Stanford (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12). Rosco Allen added 10 points off the bench for the Cardinal, who never trailed in the second half.

Josh Hawkinson went 0-of-6 from the floor but led Washington State (6-7, 0-1) with 11 points and 15 rebounds. Ny Redding and DaVonte Lacy each added nine points.

The Cougars led by as many as 10 early but an 11-1 run - fueled by a pair of Allen buckets - helped Stanford take a brief 18-17 lead with 5/12 minutes left. Brett Boese hit a 3-pointer and Ike Iroegbu followed with a bucket for a 22-18 Washington State lead before Stanford finished with a 9-2 run - getting back-to-back Marcus Allen buckets and Nastic’s tip-in as time expired - for a three-point lead at the break.

Washington State missed its first six field goals of the second half and Randle helped Stanford push its lead to 38-26 with seven straight points. Hawkinson’s free throws with 10:36 left got the Cougars within 47-41 but Marcus Allen’s layup started a 9-1 Stanford run to push the lead back to double digits with seven minutes left and the Cardinal cruised from there.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hawkinson went 11-of-15 from the free-throw line while the rest of the Cougars finished 13-of-24. ... Stanford announced Friday that freshman F Reid Travis, the team’s leading rebounder, is out indefinitely with a stress fracture. ... Randle (1-of-4 from behind the arc) tied Dion Cross (241 made 3s) in the second half and will break the school record with his next 3-pointer.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.