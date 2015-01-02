(Updated: CORRECTS “lead” to “led” in graph 3)

Stanford 71, Washington State 56: Chasson Randle had 18 points and tied the school record for career 3-pointers as the host Cardinal won their Pac-12 opener.

Stefan Nastic added 16 points and Anthony Brown had 13 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for Stanford (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12). Rosco Allen added 10 points off the bench for the Cardinal, who never trailed in the second half.

Josh Hawkinson went 0-of-6 from the floor but led Washington State (6-7, 0-1) with 11 points and 15 rebounds. Ny Redding and DaVonte Lacy each added nine points.

The Cougars led by as many as 10 early but an 11-1 run - fueled by a pair of Allen buckets - helped Stanford take a brief 18-17 lead with 5/12 minutes left. Brett Boese hit a 3-pointer and Ike Iroegbu followed with a bucket for a 22-18 Washington State lead before Stanford finished with a 9-2 run - getting back-to-back Marcus Allen buckets and Nastic’s tip-in as time expired - for a three-point lead at the break.

Washington State missed its first six field goals of the second half and Randle helped Stanford push its lead to 38-26 with seven straight points. Hawkinson’s free throws with 10:36 left got the Cougars within 47-41 but Marcus Allen’s layup started a 9-1 Stanford run to push the lead back to double digits with seven minutes left and the Cardinal cruised from there.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hawkinson went 11-of-15 from the free-throw line while the rest of the Cougars finished 13-of-24. ... Stanford announced Friday that freshman F Reid Travis, the team’s leading rebounder, is out indefinitely with a stress fracture. ... Randle (1-of-4 from behind the arc) tied Dion Cross (241 made 3s) in the second half and will break the school record with his next 3-pointer.