Stanford rolls over Washington State

Sophomore guard Robert Cartwright made five 3-pointers and contributed 21 points and seven assists to help Stanford roll to a 84-54 victory over Washington State on Thursday night in Pac-12 play at Stanford, Calif.

Junior guard Dorian Pickens tallied 18 points and junior forward Reid Travis added 17 for the Cardinal, who halted a four-game losing streak. Stanford (9-8, 1-4) connected on 9 of 16 3-point attempts and held a 43-25 rebounding advantage.

Senior center Conor Clifford scored 15 points for the Cougars (9-7, 2-2). Senior forward Josh Hawkinson added 14 points and eight rebounds and senior guard Ike Iroegbu scored 13 points.

Stanford shot 54.8 percent from the field and limited Washington State to 32.1.

The Cardinal dropped their first four Pac-12 games by an average of 18.5 points before thoroughly dominating the Cougars.

Stanford scored the first seven points before Iroegbu drained a 3-pointer. The Cardinal responded with the next 13 and held a 20-3 edge after a basket by senior guard Marcus Allen with 12:59 left in first half.

The lead reached 20 for the first time on a layup by senior center Grant Verhoeven with 11:32 to play. The Cougars crept within 29-14 on Clifford's hoop with 8:11 left before Stanford answered with a 9-1 surge to push the margin to 23.

Pickens nailed a jumper to push the advantage to 29 points in the final minute before Stanford took a 48-23 lead into the break.

Iroegbu's basket cut Washington State's deficit to 22 points early in the second half but the Cardinal answered with 11 consecutive points. Verhoeven, Cartwright and sophomore swingman Marcus Sheffield hit 3-pointers to end the spurt and make it 66-33 with 13:10 remaining.

Travis, who made 8 of 12 field-goal attempts, was back in the Stanford lineup after missing two games with a shoulder injury.